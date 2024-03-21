British agencies report of an attack near merchant vessel near Red Sea

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) warned of an incident off the coast of Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden, during which a merchant vessel came under attack by a small craft on Thursday.

Another British agency, the security firm Ambrey, also reported shots were fired from a skiff approximately 109 nautical miles from Yemen's coastal town Nishtun, coinciding with the UKMTO warning of the incident in the same vicinity.

"Master reported 1 small craft approached within approximately 1 cable of the vessel," the UKMTO statement began.

"Armed Security Team and small craft occupants exchange small arms fire. Small craft then departed the area," the incident warning informed in a post on X. "Vessel and crew are reported to be safe and vessel is heading to next port of call."

Earlier this week, on Monday, the United Nations Security Council released a statement calling on the Iranian-backed Houthis to “immediately stop” attacks against ships in the Bab al-Mandab strait and Red Sea area.

In addition to calling on the Houthis to stop, the statement urged UN member states to "cooperate practically to prevent the Houthis from obtaining the weapons and equipment necessary to carry out more attacks."