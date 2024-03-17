CENTCOM destroys Houthi aerial, surface drones

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) updated on incidents in the Red Sea area over the past day, intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the morning and at night.

Early Sunday morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) warned of an attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Eden, near the Red Sea.

According to the UKMTO report, an explosion occurred "in close proximity " to a merchant vessel about 85 nautical miles from Yemen's port city of Aden. There was no damage to the ship or to its crew, and "authorities were investigating" the incident.

A day prior, in the morning hours, CENTCOM confirmed "Iranian-backed Houthis launched two unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea."

There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity, after one UAV was destroyed by CENTCOM forces and the other "is presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea."

The second incident, in the night, five unmanned surface vessels and another UAV were destroyed in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, due to "an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy Ships in the region."