CENTCOM intercepts Houthi drone, missile attack

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) updated on incidents in the Red Sea area over the past day, with one Houthi missile posing no threat and another attack being intercepted.

"Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM began its daily Red Sea Update on X. "The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported."

However, an attack of four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile were successfully engaged and destroyed by CENTCOM forces.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," the military's statement explained.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM statement concluded.

A day prior, a Greek frigate shot down its first UAV in the Red Sea area after joining the European Union's mission "Aspides" as part of the American-led coalition "Operation Prosperity Guardian."