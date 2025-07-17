Clashes reported in Syria between Druze and Bedouin fighters amid fragile ceasefire

Recommended -

At least 516 people have been killed over the past four days in the southern Syrian province of As-Suwayda, as violent clashes erupted between local Druze militias, Bedouin tribal fighters, and Syrian government forces, alongside a wave of Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus and southern parts of the country.

The death toll, confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, includes civilians, security personnel, and victims of field executions and air raids.

According to the Observatory, 233 people from As-Suwayda Governorate were killed, including 71 civilians, among them four children and four women. Among those killed, 83 were executed in the field by Syrian Defense and Interior Ministry personnel.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1945854586243195223 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The government forces also suffered significant losses, with 261 security and military personnel killed, including 18 members of local Bedouin tribes. Druze militants were reported to have executed three Bedouin civilians, including a woman and a child.

Israeli airstrikes added to the toll, killing 15 members of Syria’s security apparatus, along with three other people—including a woman—when a strike targeted the Ministry of Defense building. A journalist was also killed during the intense fighting in As-Suwayda, highlighting the dangerous conditions faced by civilians and media alike.

Although Syrian authorities announced a ceasefire on Wednesday, the fighting has not fully subsided. A Bedouin military commander told Reuters that the truce only applied to regime forces, not to tribal fighters, who resumed operations in an effort to free Bedouin detainees allegedly held by Druze militias. The commander’s statement casts doubt on the effectiveness of the ceasefire and signals a possible continuation of the violence.

Druze leader Youssef Jarbu'a confirmed the regime’s claim that a ceasefire had been reached. However, shelling and gunfire continued in various parts of the Druze-majority province on Thursday. The Interior Ministry told state media SANA that security checkpoints have been deployed across the city, and that As-Suwayda would be fully reintegrated into the Syrian state.

Despite those assurances, reports from the ground describe a grim picture, with allegations of atrocities committed by government forces, including public beatings, humiliations, and extrajudicial killings targeting the Druze community.