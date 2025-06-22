Coalition of Islamic countries denounce Israeli 'aggression' against Iran

Recommended -

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced the formation of a ministerial contact group aimed at maintaining ongoing engagement with international and regional stakeholders.

The initiative is part of efforts to support de-escalation following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. At a meeting of foreign ministers held in Istanbul, all 57 OIC member states adopted a joint statement condemning what they described as “Israeli aggression” against Iran.

The statement highlighted the "urgent need to halt Israeli attacks" and warned of the dangers posed by further escalation.

The organization expressed "deep concern over this dangerous development" and called on the international community to take "deterrent measures" to prevent further assaults targeting Iran.

In a separate 13-article resolution, the OIC condemned both the Israeli and American strikes, declaring its “full solidarity with Tehran.” The document described the attacks as “barbaric” and in violation of international law.

The organization urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to issue a clear condemnation of the strikes and to report them to the United Nations Security Council.

It also called on Israel to "immediately join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty" and place all of its nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision.

The OIC reaffirmed “Iran’s inherent right to self-defense” and endorsed its right to take “all necessary measures to fully protect its sovereignty.”