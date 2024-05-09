Death toll rises to four in drone attack on car in southern Lebanon

The aftermath of an alleged Israeli drone attack on a car in Baflih, located in the Tire district of southern Lebanon, has seen the death toll climb to four, including two members of the Radwan force.

Lebanese sources revealed that the targeted car was struck by an Israeli drone along the Baveleh Arzoun road in the Tire district. Ambulance teams swiftly responded to the scene following the attack.

Initial accounts, reported by Al-Akhbar and Al-Hadath TV, detailed how the drone launched multiple missiles at the vehicle, which reportedly had more than two occupants, resulting in fatalities. Subsequent updates from Saudi Al-Hadath channel, citing sources, identified the occupants as members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

Lebanese Civil Defense later confirmed the death toll, stating that four individuals lost their lives in the attack. Earlier reports had initially indicated two fatalities and one serious injury among the Radwan Force members.