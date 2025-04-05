Econ. reforms, Hezbollah disarmament essential for Lebanon, says Trump's deputy Mideast envoy

U.S. Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus held separate meetings with Lebanese President Aoun and PM Salam, without delivering statements after either meeting, contrary to her previous visit.

The readout from Aoun’s office stated they discussed Israel’s ongoing strikes in Lebanon and a call from Aoun for Israel to complete its withdrawal from Lebanese territory. No mention is made in the readout of disarming Hezbollah.

However Lebanese MTV News reported from its sources that during the meeting with Aoun, Ortagus urged the Lebanese President to disarm Hezbollah and to promote economic reforms.

According to the sources, Ortagus stated that both steps are needed to regain the trust of potential investors and securing their investments for Lebanon’s reconstruction.