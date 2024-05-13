Egypt blames Israel for blocking humanitarian Aad to Gaza Strip - report

Egypt has publicly accused Israel of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Citing a senior Egyptian source, local media reported that Egypt holds Israel responsible for the deteriorating security situation in the region.

According to the high-ranking Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Egypt conveyed its strong opposition to Israeli actions in Rafah to mediators involved in negotiations to release captives. The source emphasized that Israel's alleged interference with humanitarian aid reaching Gaza residents has exacerbated the already dire conditions in the besieged territory.

Israeli-Egyptian relations have been strained for months due to escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip. This latest accusation by Egypt marks a further deterioration in bilateral ties, following previous disputes over the handling of the Rafah Gate.

Previously, Israel had brought its grievances before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Egypt of impeding the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza. However, these claims were vehemently denied by Egyptian authorities at the time.