Egypt, Jordan on diplomatic blitz to US after Trump's Gaza relocation plan

Jordan and Egypt launched a diplomatic blitz to address US President Donald Trump's plans for the post-war Gaza Strip in Washington, DC.

Jordan's King Abdullah II met with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in the US capital ahead of his meeting with Trump later on Tuesday, while Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with US officials, including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Brian Mast.

Abdelatty also met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday. Egypt has reportedly drawn up contingency plans to deal with American pressure regarding the displacements of Gazans. Saudi Al-Arabiya reports that Cairo has made "a final decision" regarding Gaza and refuses to back down. The report added that Cairo has not yet been informed of any change in US aid to Egypt, which has taken precautionary measures to deal with such a scenario.