Egypt's Sisi commits to 'permit flow of aid to Gaza through Israel'

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Biden welcomed the stated Egyptian commitment to permit the flow of UN-provided humanitarian assistance from Egypt through the Karem Shalom crossing on a provisional basis for onward distribution throughout Gaza. The U.S. leader also expressed his full commitment to support efforts to reopen the Rafah crossing with arrangements acceptable to both Egypt and Israel and agreed to send a senior team to Cairo next week for further discussions.

The two leaders also consulted on new initiatives to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas terrorists, as well as a ceasefire in Gaza. They "affirmed their commitment to work together to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East region."