Egypt's troop deployment in Sinai breaches peace treaty - senior official

Cairo is in violation of the 1979 peace agreement with Israel over its massive deployment of soldiers and expansion of airports and ports, a senior security official told i24NEWS on Monday.

"Egypt has deployed military forces beyond the permitted quota, expanded docks in ports, and extended runways at airports—all in violation of the agreement," the official said. While Israel seeks to maintain the peace treaty and will not alter its deployment along the border, it "will not tolerate the situation."

The official noted that military activity in Sinai is restricted under the peace treaty, and Egypt’s violations are highly problematic.

"We will not accept these breaches," he said. "We are in discussions with Cairo and the Americans. The US administration is responsible for upholding the peace treaty, and it is imperative to rectify these violations and ensure the agreement is fully adhered to. I have raised these violations with the Americans—we will not tolerate this."