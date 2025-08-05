Egyptian President accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Recommended -

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has issued his strongest condemnation yet of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, accusing the country of committing "genocide" and deliberately exacerbating humanitarian suffering.

Speaking publicly on Tuesday, al-Sisi said, “The war in Gaza is no longer a conflict aimed at political objectives or the release of hostages, but a war of famine, genocide, and an attempt to eliminate the Palestinian question.”

The Egyptian leader also criticized the international community for its inaction, declaring that “the situation in Gaza has become a political bargaining chip,” signaling a shift to a more confrontational stance toward Israel.

This sharp rhetoric comes as Cairo faces growing internal pressure. The Sisi administration has been under fire domestically following recent Egyptian criticism of Hamas, which led to public calls for action at the Gaza border.

Adding to the tension, a prominent religious figure in Qatar, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, recently called on Arabs to march on Israel’s borders—further escalating regional volatility.