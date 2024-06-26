Erdogan accuses West of supporting Israeli plans to attack Lebanon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Western powers of backing what he claims are Israeli plans to attack Lebanon and "spread war" throughout the region.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AKP party, Erdogan said, "Israel is now setting its sights on Lebanon and we see that Western powers behind the scenes are patting Israel on the back and even supporting them."

Erdogan warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged plans to expand the conflict could lead to widespread disaster.

“Netanyahu’s plans to spread the war to the region will lead to a great disaster,” he stated.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The Turkish president's remarks come amid growing concerns over the escalating cross-border exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group based in Lebanon.

The clashes, which began on October 8, have heightened fears that the situation could devolve into a full-scale war.