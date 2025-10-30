Erdogan renews accusation os 'genocide' against Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his harsh criticism of Israel on Wednesday, accusing it of committing “genocide” and causing “famine” in Gaza during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara.

He also rebuked Germany for what he described as indifference to the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Erdoğan claimed that Israel possesses nuclear weapons and destructive arsenals used to “threaten Gaza,” while emphasizing that “Hamas has none.” The Turkish leader reiterated his longstanding support for the Palestinian Islamist group, portraying Israel as the aggressor despite the ongoing ceasefire.

“Does Germany not see what is happening?” Erdoğan asked, urging Berlin and the international community to fulfill what he called their “humanitarian duty” in response to what he described as massacres and widespread famine in Gaza.

His remarks came as the Trump administration continues to push for Turkey’s participation in a proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, part of Washington’s broader plan to stabilize the territory following months of conflict.

According to a senior U.S. official quoted by Axios, “the Turks have been very helpful in reaching the Gaza agreement,” adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s verbal attacks on Ankara have been “counterproductive.” Washington is reportedly working on a formula that would “ensure stability” while remaining “acceptable to both parties.”