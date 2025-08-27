Erdogan unveils Turkey’s new 'steel dome' air defense system

Recommended -

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced the delivery of the country’s first “Steel Dome” air defense system to the military.

At a ceremony held at the headquarters of defense contractor Aselsan, Erdogan said the deployment of the system represented a “turning point” for Turkey’s security, citing heightened regional conflicts as a driver for strengthening defense capabilities.

“Today we are providing our army with the Steel Dome system, consisting of 47 vehicles worth $460 million, which will inspire confidence in friends and fear in enemies,” Erdogan declared.

The Steel Dome project was launched in August 2024 as part of Ankara’s plan to build a multi-layered air defense shield, modeled in part on Israel’s Iron Dome. Designed to detect and intercept incoming aerial threats, the system is intended to protect Turkish airspace amid what Erdogan described as “current security challenges in our region.”

“Unless a country can develop its own radar and air defense system, it cannot look to its future with confidence,” he said, underscoring the importance of homegrown technology.

In addition to the handover of the Steel Dome, Erdogan also inaugurated construction on a massive defense technology base valued at $1.5 billion. He described it as “the largest defense industry investment ever made in a single instance in the history of the republic” and said the site would become Europe’s largest integrated air defense facility. The first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

“This investment will make Turkey not just a regional player but a global player in defense systems,” Erdogan said.