Ex-U.S. colonel alleges IDF deliberately targeted Shireen Abu Akleh

A retired American colonel who participated in the investigation into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has accused the Biden administration of softening its conclusions to avoid a diplomatic clash with Israel, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Colonel Steve Gabavics, a 30-year veteran military police officer and former commander of Guantanamo Bay prison, asserted that the Israeli soldier responsible for the fatal shot deliberately targeted Abu Akleh.

The journalist, 51, was killed on May 11, 2022, while covering clashes in the Jenin camp in the West Bank, wearing a helmet and vest clearly marked “Press.” Gunfire came from Israeli military positions.

The U.S. State Department initially concluded that Israeli gunfire was “likely responsible for her death” but stopped short of labeling it intentional, describing the incident as a tragic accident. Gabavics, however, said he and fellow investigators were “stunned” by the public report. He maintains that radio communications, the positioning of Israeli forces, and the precision of the shots indicate Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted.

Gabavics, then working at the U.S. Office of the Coordinator for Security Affairs, cited evidence showing that Israeli soldiers knew journalists were present and could see their “Press” markings, arguing that the sequence of shots killing Abu Akleh and wounding others makes an accidental explanation unlikely.

Not all officials involved agreed. Gabavics’s superior at the time, General Fenzel, said there was insufficient evidence to conclude intent. “I stand by the integrity of our work and remain convinced we reached the right conclusions,” he told the Times. Others on the team also supported the cautious public assessment, citing a lack of definitive proof that the shooter knew he was targeting a journalist.

Following Abu Akleh’s death, the Israeli army initially blamed Palestinian gunmen, later acknowledging she had been “most likely” shot by an Israeli soldier who had “misidentified” her. A 2025 documentary by Zeteo News identified the suspected shooter as Captain Alon Scagio, a 20-year-old sniper in the Duvdevan commando unit at the time, who was killed by an improvised explosive device in Jenin in 2023 at the age of 22.