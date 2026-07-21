EXCLUSIVE: Tehran-initiated proposal currently being promoted by mediators for ceasefire, i24NEWS learns

The current proposal now being promoted by mediators for a 10-day ceasefire between the US and Iran was initiated by Tehran, two sources familiar with the talks tell i24NEWS's Amichai Stein. They say the fact that Tehran initiated the proposal shows how urgent it is for the ceasefire to happen as US attacks expand and Trump considers a return to full-scale war with Iran.

The goal of the 10 days is to find a solution for the Strait of Hormuz. The mediators, including senior Qatari, Egyptian, Omani and Pakistani officials, conveyed the proposal to the US, adding additional components during talks with Washington and Tehran. They included an idea of creating a "middle route to Hormuz" between territory controlled by Oman and territory controlled by Iran.

However, the sources say the US is demanding that the ceasefire be longer, and that for it to begin, they want summaries on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, to be completed during the ceasefire period. One of the sources said at least some members of the Trump administration call the Iranian proposal "absurd, illogical."

US President Donald Trump is reportedly focused on making Iran pay for the deaths of American soldiers. "The president will make sure that Iran will also pay for the recent deaths of American soldiers. These severe blows will continue until the president decides otherwise, but talks between our countries continue," the source said.

Trump will participate in a ceremony on Tuesday to bring back to the United States the bodies of American soldiers killed in Jordan and Iraq by Iranian missiles and drones.