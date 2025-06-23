Experts question extent of damage to Iranian nuclear sites following U.S. strike

Recommended -

On Monday morning, experts voiced skepticism over the actual damage inflicted on Iranian nuclear facilities by the U.S. airstrike carried out Sunday evening.

While satellite imagery appears to show significant destruction at the Fordo nuclear site—potentially rendering it inoperable—several analysts told Reuters that it remains difficult to assess the extent of the underground damage with certainty.

David Albright, a former United Nations nuclear inspector and president of the Institute for Science and International Security, stated that he expected the Fordo facility to be "destroyed."

However, Decker Eveleth, a satellite imagery specialist and associate researcher at CNA, urged caution, noting that Fordo’s hundreds of centrifuges are buried too deep to determine the full extent of the damage using satellite photos alone.

Iran’s strategy of constructing nuclear sites deep underground—such as within the mountainside at Fordo—was designed precisely to withstand attacks like Sunday’s. Satellite images now show six craters in the mountain, covered in dust, suggesting the use of U.S. bunker-busting bombs.

Reuters reports that the failure to fully eliminate Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could allow Tehran to resume its nuclear weapons development program—previously suspended in 2003, according to U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Adding to concerns, experts believe Iran may have preemptively relocated enriched uranium from Fordo ahead of the strike. A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that most of the country's uranium enriched to 60% purity had been moved to an undisclosed location prior to the U.S. attack. This raises the possibility that Iran could be hiding nuclear materials and equipment beyond the reach of Israeli, American, and UN oversight.