Explosion claims lives of seven children in southern Syria

Seven children lost their lives in Syria's southern Daraa province on Saturday due to an explosion caused by an "explosive device," as reported by state media.

According to the official Sana news agency, the explosion occurred in the town of Sanamayn.

A police source cited by Sana stated that the blast, caused by a device planted by terrorists, resulted in the fatalities of seven children and injuries to two other individuals, one of whom was a woman.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) provided a differing account, reporting that eight children of various ages were killed in the explosion, with another child sustaining injuries.

The OSDH further alleged that militias were responsible for planting the explosive device, purportedly targeting an unidentified individual in the area.

This is a developing story