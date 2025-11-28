Forces close to al-Shaara likely involved in firefight that left IDF troops injured, Israeli official tells i24NEWS

After last night’s serious incident in Syria, Israel has delivered tough messages to the Syrian regime. A senior security source tells i24NEWS forces linked to the Syrian president may have been involved in the incident that wounded 13 IDF troops.

The source warns the incident proves Israel cannot allow hostile actors to entrench near its border, and that Syria is too unstable to advance any security agreement.

Most importantly: the threat reinforces why Israel says it cannot withdraw from the areas it controls especially Mount Hermon.

As we reported last week, the Israel-Syria security deal is drifting further out of reach amid Damascus’ demands for a full Israeli pullout from the buffer zone and the Hermon crown , despite U.S. pressure to move forward.

A senior diplomatic source tells i24NEWS that talks had already slowed after Dermer stepped back, and Israel was clear: no full withdrawal, certainly not in one phase. Today, the deal seems even more remote than we previously reported.