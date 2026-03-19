Day 20 of the war with Iran: A cluster missile was launched overnight night Wednesday into Thursday at central Israel. A foreign worker was killed as a result of a hit in the village of Adanim in the Sharon region. Damage was caused to buildings in Tel Aviv, Lachish, and Jaljulia. Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering deploying thousands more American soldiers to the Middle East. MORE UPDATES FROM WEDNESDAY

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu stops oil loadings after Aramco's Samref refinery was targeted in an aerial attack - report 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in Jerusalem area, central Israel 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, West Bank Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt reopens, AFP reports, citing Egyptian state-linked media European gas prices surge 30%, reaching a record high since the Iran war; oil hits $114 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel's Galilee region Drone targets Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery, causes fire - state news agency Report: Unidentified drones seen over Washington base housing top US officials Rubio and Hegseth as US monitors potential Iran retaliation. READ MORE Kuwait Petroleum Corporation: One of the units at the Al Ahmadi Port refinery was attacked by a drone Iran's judiciary announces the first publicly known execution of 3 men arrested in January protests - report 🚨 Red alert sirens sound across northern Israel 🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, West Bank 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel Qatar confirms third attack on gas facilities https://x.com/i/web/status/2034462792405627065 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences . Trump: Israel acted out of anger in attacking the South Pars gas field, the US did not know about it https://x.com/i/web/status/2034474604148789434 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences . 🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel Iran warns US of oil field attacks https://x.com/i/web/status/2034444815534796823 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences . Load more