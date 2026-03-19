European gas prices surge 30%, reaching a record high since the Iran war; oil hits $114 | LIVE BLOG
Report: The Trump administration is considering deploying thousands more American soldiers to the Middle East
Day 20 of the war with Iran: A cluster missile was launched overnight night Wednesday into Thursday at central Israel. A foreign worker was killed as a result of a hit in the village of Adanim in the Sharon region. Damage was caused to buildings in Tel Aviv, Lachish, and Jaljulia. Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering deploying thousands more American soldiers to the Middle East. MORE UPDATES FROM WEDNESDAY
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu stops oil loadings after Aramco's Samref refinery was targeted in an aerial attack - report
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in Jerusalem area, central Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, West Bank
Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt reopens, AFP reports, citing Egyptian state-linked media
European gas prices surge 30%, reaching a record high since the Iran war; oil hits $114
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel's Galilee region
Drone targets Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery, causes fire - state news agency
Report: Unidentified drones seen over Washington base housing top US officials Rubio and Hegseth as US monitors potential Iran retaliation. READ MORE
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation: One of the units at the Al Ahmadi Port refinery was attacked by a drone
Iran's judiciary announces the first publicly known execution of 3 men arrested in January protests - report
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, West Bank
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Qatar confirms third attack on gas facilities
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034462792405627065
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Trump: Israel acted out of anger in attacking the South Pars gas field, the US did not know about it
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034474604148789434
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🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Iran warns US of oil field attacks
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034444815534796823
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