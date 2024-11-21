The International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent orders are causing significant international fallout, as France and the Netherlands have announced they will respect the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

This decision means that both leaders will face restrictions on entering 124 countries worldwide.

Following the issuance of the warrants, the Netherlands confirmed it would act on the court's orders. Shortly thereafter, France, Belgium, and Jordan joined in, indicating their intent to enforce the arrest warrants as well.

Gil COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

The implications of these orders are profound. Netanyahu and Gallant will be unable to enter numerous countries, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Canada, Seychelles, South Africa, Cyprus, South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil, among others. This extensive travel ban reflects the serious nature of the ICC's decisions and underscores the potential diplomatic repercussions for Israel.