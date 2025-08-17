GPS disruptions continue in Iran weeks after conflict with Israel

Recommended -

Nearly two months after the unprecedented conflict between Iran and Israel, GPS disruptions are still affecting users across Iran, AFP reports.

The interference began after Israel’s surprise attack in mid-June and the 12-day war that followed.

The Iranian Ministry of Communications has cited “security and military reasons” for the interruptions but provided no further details.

For ordinary Iranians, the disruptions have become a daily headache. “I haven’t been able to work for weeks,” said Farshad Fooladi, a Tehran driver using the local ride-hailing app Snapp. “Most of the time is wasted wandering without direction.”

GPS signals are crucial not only for civilian navigation but also for military applications, such as guiding missiles, drones, and rockets. While Iran has previously jammed or hacked satellite signals near sensitive military sites, experts say the current disruptions are the largest and longest-lasting recorded.

In Tehran, already-congested streets have become increasingly difficult to navigate, impacting both drivers and businesses that rely on geolocation. It remains unclear how long the measures will continue or what the economic cost will be for Iranian citizens.