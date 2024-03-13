Greek frigate, CENTCOM shoot down drones in Red Sea area

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) updated on incidents in the Red Sea area over the past two days, as well as its humanitarian aid mission to build a temporary pier on Gaza's coast.

"Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea," CENTCOM began its update posted on X. "The missile did not impact the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported."

CENTCOM and a coalition vessel "successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," the statement added.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships," it concluded.

Greek Defense Staff on Wednesday stated that its military vessel participated in shooting down the two drones, serving in the area as part of the European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea, dubbed "Aspides."

CENTCOM also officially announced the departure of four more ships from the United States toward the Eastern Mediterranean, where they will establish a temporary pier for the delivery of aid to Gaza.

"U.S. Army Vessels (USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-6), USAV Monterrey (LCU30), USAV Matamoros (LCU26), and USAV Wilson Warf (LCU11) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean," CENTCOM posted on X.

The statement described the mission, "to establish a roll-on, roll-off dock capability that allows ship to shore humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

"SP4 James A. Loux, Monterrey, Matamoros, and Wilson Warf are carrying equipment and supplies needed to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies," CENTCOM explained.