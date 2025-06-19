Gulf countries prepare for possible chemical and nuclear attacks

Recommended -

As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, Gulf states are accelerating their emergency preparedness in anticipation of a potential regional spillover, particularly involving the threat of chemical or nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem al-Budaiwi outlined the latest measures in an interview with the Saudi daily Al-Sharq al-Awsat.

"The coordination among member states has reached advanced levels to prepare for various emergency scenarios, including those involving chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapons," al-Budaiwi said.

He emphasized that the preparations are supported by sophisticated environmental and radiation monitoring systems, operated jointly through a regional emergency center.

The six GCC members—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain—have also been conducting joint response exercises. As a precautionary step, the GCC has partially activated its emergency response center in light of the deteriorating regional security climate. Al-Budaiwi confirmed that no radiological irregularities have been detected to date.

Beyond preparedness, the GCC is also ramping up diplomatic efforts. The bloc is pressing the United States and the United Nations to push for an immediate ceasefire, warning that the ongoing conflict risks spiraling into a broader war. “This escalation between Israel and Iran threatens to unravel regional stability and could ignite a conflict that neither side intends,” al-Budaiwi cautioned.

Echoing that concern, UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash took to X (formerly Twitter), calling for an immediate halt to the fighting and urging a return to negotiations. “This is a decisive moment with far-reaching consequences,” he wrote.