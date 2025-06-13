Hailing Israel's 'excellent' strikes on Iran, Trump says 'there's a lot more to come'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday gave a fulsome endorsement of Israel's strikes against Iran's nuclear and military targets, saying that there was "much more to come" if Iran fails to give up its uranium enrichment program.

“I think it’s been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it. They got hit hard, very hard," Trump told ABC News. "They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more."