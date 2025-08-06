Hezbollah condemns Lebanese government’s disarmament plan

Recommended -

One day after the Lebanese government approved a plan to disarm all resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Shiite organization issued a strong rebuke, accusing Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of bowing to U.S. pressure.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hezbollah denounced the decision as a “grave sin” and a direct blow to Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“The government has chosen to strip Lebanon of its weapons in the face of the Israeli enemy,” the group stated, blaming the move on U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein’s influence during the recent cabinet session.

The statement described the decision as a “strategy of surrender” and a “flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” warning that it effectively gives Israel unchecked freedom to act against Lebanon.

Hezbollah concluded by rejecting the legitimacy of the government’s resolution, stating: “We will consider it null and void. We remain open to dialogue, but any agreement must begin with Israel withdrawing from all occupied Lebanese territory.”