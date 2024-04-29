Hezbollah on French de-escalation push: Stop Gaza war first

Hezbollah responded to a French push to deescalate the hostilities between the Lebanese terror group and Israel by saying a ceasefire in Gaza was a prerequisite for any talks.

French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne, on a visit to Beirut, said on Sunday that the civilian population in Lebanon would "pay the price" for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah.

Sejourne met with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and General Joseph Aoun. He said he would also be meeting with Israeli officials to tell them "this same message."

Israel and Hezbollah have traded tit-for-tat strikes in recent months, but the exchanges have increased since Iran launched missiles on Israel in response to an Israeli airstrike on April 1 that destroyed part of Iran's embassy compound in Damascus killing several Iranian officers.

More Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon overnight close to the United Nations' peacekeeping force UNIFIL, according to military officials, just hours before Sejourne visited its headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Sejourne will discuss Lebanon with Arab and Western states in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later on Monday.