Hezbollah’s missile arsenal slashed after months of Israeli strikes - report

Hezbollah’s missile and rocket stockpile has been significantly reduced since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, with current Israeli military estimates putting the group’s arsenal at between 11,000 and 13,000 projectiles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sharp drop follows months of Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah’s launchers, weapons depots and logistical networks in Lebanon, as well as efforts to disrupt resupply routes linked to Iran, the group’s main backer.

Before the war began, Hezbollah was widely believed to possess one of the largest missile arsenals held by a non-state actor. Estimates cited by the Alma Center put that number at around 75,000 rockets and missiles prior to October 2023. By the eve of the current phase of fighting, the stockpile had already dropped to roughly 25,000, according to the same assessment.

Israeli officials now say the group retains only a fraction of that capacity—around 15% of its pre-October 2023 arsenal.

Despite the losses, Hezbollah is still believed to maintain thousands of rockets capable of striking Israel, leaving it a persistent threat along the northern border even as its overall capabilities have been significantly weakened.