Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue Nasrallah's legacy

In his first official address since assuming leadership of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem pledged to uphold the militant group’s agenda of resistance and warfare, promising to continue the "program of war" established by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah.

Kassem's remarks come in the wake of significant challenges facing the organization, including a series of recent setbacks and casualties.

Addressing the media, Kassem acknowledged the severe toll of the recent "pager" explosion on September 17, which reportedly impacted nearly 4,000 individuals, including both militants and civilians. He described the incident as a catastrophic blow that would have destabilized any other group but asserted that Hezbollah remains resilient in the face of adversity. "This party is a great institution, has many resources, and has a considerable number of members," he stated, emphasizing that the organization had already appointed replacements for key positions vacated due to recent losses.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Kassem also confronted the issue of a "series of assassinations," culminating in the targeted killing of Hassan Nasrallah, which he acknowledged had left the group "deeply wounded." However, he sought to convey a sense of strength and continuity within Hezbollah, stating, "As of October 8, the party found replacements for vacant positions."

In a notable assertion of independence, Kassem firmly denied allegations that Hezbollah operates as a proxy for Iran, insisting, "We are not fighting on behalf of anyone, or for anyone's project, but for our own project: the defense of Lebanon." This declaration underscores Hezbollah's intention to position itself as a distinct entity, even while acknowledging the support it receives from Iran.

IDF

Kassem characterized the ongoing conflict as part of a broader "Israeli-American and European war" aimed at dismantling the resistance and suppressing the peoples of the region.

He reiterated Hezbollah's stance, asserting that while the organization does not seek war, it is fully prepared for it. "When we liberate land in southern Lebanon, are we liberating Iranian and Lebanese land" he challenged, seeking to reinforce the narrative that Hezbollah's efforts are intrinsically tied to Lebanese sovereignty.