Hezbollah’s Qassem calls Israel Lebanon’s 'central problem' amid IDF strikes

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Monday accused Israel of being “the central problem facing Lebanon” during a speech at a conference in Beirut.

He condemned the recent arrest of Atwi Atwi, a senior official of the Sunni group Al-Jamaa al-Islamiyya, describing the Israeli operation in the village of al-Habariyeh as “an attack on the security and sovereignty of Lebanon” and “outright aggression.”

Qassem also dismissed attempts to drive a wedge between Hezbollah and the Shiite movement Amal. “Some are seeking to sow discord between Hezbollah and Amal, but the relationship is deep-rooted and lasting,” he said, referencing a recent meeting with Nabih Berri, President of the Lebanese Parliament and leader of Amal.

The discussion, Qassem said, focused on elections, reconstruction, and political cooperation. “We are one body and work together on all issues,” he added.

On the broader regional stage, Qassem reiterated that “the Israeli and American aggression” poses the main threat to Lebanon. He argued that only “the military strength of the resistance, popular support, and political power” can counter these threats. “The aim of these attacks is to end the resistance and weaken Lebanon, but this has not succeeded for the past fifteen months,” he asserted.

The remarks come after multiple Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strikes in southern Lebanon. The IDF announced it had killed Ahmad Ali Salami, Hezbollah’s artillery commander in the Yanouh region, in a targeted drone strike.

The strike also killed two other people, including a child, according to the Lebanese National News Agency. The operation targeted a vehicle outside the Yanouh municipality building. The IDF stated that Salami had been involved in numerous attacks against Israel and was actively rebuilding Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities from civilian areas.

The Israeli army emphasized that it used precision munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian casualties and said it was reviewing reports of unintended deaths.

The IDF described Salami’s activities as a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreements” and affirmed that it would continue to act against any threats to Israel’s security.

