Hezbollah touts deadly new drone tech in their fight with Israel

Hezbollah is looking for new ways to fight the IDF. The Lebanon-based terror group is now launching small drones controlled by fiber-optic cables to avoid electronic detection.

These particular drones are not controlled remotely, but rather have thin cables directly connected to them, making it impossible to electronically jam them. Cord-connected drones have been widely used in the war in Ukraine, are small and hard to track.

Hezbollah says it began using these fiber-optic guided drones for the first time back in early March, airing videos of its use on their social media platforms and its Al-Manar TV station.

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Nevertheless, these drones are not perfect, as wind or other drones can cause the cables to tangle. An Israeli military official told the Associated Press that the fiber optic drones are a relatively new threat. Israel believes the drones are locally produced and easy to put together.

Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous reports regarding drone attacks at the Israel-Lebanon border. On Thursday, at least a dozen IDF soldiers were injured in northern Israel, with vehicles torched and buildings destroyed as a result of a drone attack. Two other drone attacks occurred the same day in norther Israel, one in an open area in Western Galilee causing a fire, and another which struck a car that cross over the border with Lebanon.

In the past week, Hezbollah drones killed an Israeli soldier and defense contractor operating in southern Lebanon as well.