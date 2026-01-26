Hezbollah: US attack on Iran would ignite the entire region

Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem warned Monday that any U.S. military action against Iran could trigger widespread regional conflict, signaling the group’s readiness to respond while emphasizing that it would not initiate hostilities.

Speaking in a televised address in solidarity with Tehran, Qassem said, “A war on Iran this time could ignite the region. We will not be among those who initiate such actions, and we hope to thwart them. With defense, hope remains open to significant possibilities.”

Qassem addressed recent questions about whether Hezbollah would intervene if the United States or Israel attacked Iran.

“When Trump threatens to kill Khamenei, it means he is threatening tens of millions because he is their leader,” Qassem said.

“We are concerned with confronting this threat and consider it directed at us, and we have every right to do what we deem appropriate. We will choose how to act at that time, whether to intervene or not, but we will not remain neutral.”

The remarks come amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions following the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East and escalating rhetoric from Washington over Tehran’s domestic unrest and regional influence.