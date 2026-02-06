High-stakes negotiations between U.S. and Iran in Muscat, Oman have begun, Iranian media reported Friday morning.

The talks are held over Tehran's nuclear programme, amid a range of disputes over various agenda items, most notably Tehran's missile programme, suggests exchanges could be tense, with the threat of another Middle East war looming.

The U.S. delegation is led by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who will face the Islamic Republic's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi.

The American delegation will also include Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a U.S. official.

Citing three Iranian officials, the New York Times reported that Tehran could be willing to offer a long-term suspension of its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.