Oman FM holds separate meetings with U.S., Iranian delegations | LIVE BLOG
The New York Times reports that Iran could be willing to offer a long-term suspension of its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief
High-stakes negotiations between U.S. and Iran in Muscat, Oman have begun, Iranian media reported Friday morning.
The talks are held over Tehran's nuclear programme, amid a range of disputes over various agenda items, most notably Tehran's missile programme, suggests exchanges could be tense, with the threat of another Middle East war looming.
The U.S. delegation is led by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who will face the Islamic Republic's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi.
The American delegation will also include Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a U.S. official.
Citing three Iranian officials, the New York Times reported that Tehran could be willing to offer a long-term suspension of its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
Report: 2nd round of talks between Oman FM and Iranian delegation concludes
https://x.com/i/web/status/2019727286317273229
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Oman's foreign ministry releases photos from separate meetings held by FM Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi with Witkoff and Kushner, and with Iran's Araghchi
https://x.com/i/web/status/2019712340456095845
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Message from the Iranian foreign ministry
https://x.com/i/web/status/2019710676160168185
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Amid reports that CENTCOM's Brad Cooper is present in Oman, Iranian official cited as saying presence of military officials ‘can jeopardize indirect nuclear talks’
Report: U.S. delegations departs site of talks in Muscat
https://x.com/i/web/status/2019702175509942422
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .