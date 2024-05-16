Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the leader of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen, has declared that the organization would target any ship bound for Israeli ports, regardless of whether they pass through the Red Sea.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, al-Houthi emphasized, “We will target any ship heading to Israel that comes within range of our weapons.”

The Houthis, who have attacked ships in the Red Sea in support of the Hamas terrorist organization, have intensified their threats and actions since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. The Houthis are known for their alignment with Iranian interests in the region.

In late April, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that a coalition vessel successfully intercepted an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden.

The missile was believed to be targeting the MV Yorktown, a U.S.-flagged vessel with a mixed crew of US and Greek nationals.

CENTCOM stated, "There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships."

(U.S. Central Command via AP)

In response to the increased Houthi attacks, the U.S. formed a coalition of over 20 countries to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea. This coalition has actively worked to protect maritime routes from Houthi aggression.

In mid-January, the U.S. and Britain, with international support, targeted nearly 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons.