Houthi leaders fear leaks will lead to US attacking their location - report

The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Monday that the Houthi leaders fear information leaks will disclose their hiding places in northern Yemen.

The report said that senior Houthi officials were absent from a recent Houthi defense council meeting due to the ongoing US operations against military sites, command centers, and secret meetings held by the group's upper echelon.

Political sources in Yemen said that Houthi leaders tried to prevent colleagues from participating in the meeting, and even in some previous meetings, due to lack of trust. They fear that the location of their hiding places will be leaked, allowing the US to target them, the report said.

This comes as the council convened on Sunday in a secret site to boost the Houthis' morale and highlight their resilience in the face of American attacks.

A report today in the Yemeni newspaper Al-Mashhad stated that the Houthi terror group has expressed fears of a "ground operation" supported by the United States, and is sending an urgent appeal to the UN. The Houthi's foreign minister met the acting head of the UN representation in the country, claiming that the US strikes, particularly in coastal areas, are a preparation for a ground operation that threatens to completely destabilize the country.