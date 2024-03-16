Houthi official confirms Beirut meeting with Palestinian terror groups

A Houthi official has confirmed that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels held a meeting with Palestinian terror groups in Beirut, Lebanon.

The discussion revolved around strategies to escalate confrontations and encircle Israel, according to information shared with AFP.

The meeting, which took place last week, included representatives from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). These groups are known for their terrorist activities against Israel and have been active participants in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Houthi official revealed that the discussions focused on coordinating actions of resistance for the next phase of the war in Gaza. This meeting underscores the growing cooperation between the Houthi rebels and Palestinian factions in their shared objectives against Israel.

One Palestinian source, also speaking anonymously, disclosed that the meeting addressed the potential role of the Houthis alongside Palestinian factions, particularly in the event of an Israeli offensive on Rafah.

Rafah, situated on the southern border of the Gaza Strip with Egypt, serves as a vital urban area that has so far avoided a direct Israeli ground offensive.

(AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

The revelation of this meeting comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with reports emerging that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved plans for a military ground operation in Rafah.

The Houthi rebels, known for their attacks on Red Sea ships, have expressed solidarity with the Palestinians throughout the Israel-Hamas war. Their disruptive actions in the Red Sea have impacted global trade and raised alarms among international stakeholders.