Houthi rebels raid UN compound in Yemen’s capital

Houthi rebels stormed a United Nations compound in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, on Saturday, UN sources told AFP. According to Jean Alam, spokesperson for the UN Resident Coordinator, Houthi security forces entered the premises “without authorization.”

Fifteen international UN staff members were inside the building at the time of the incursion. “All personnel are safe and have been able to contact their families,” Alam confirmed.

The raid marks a new escalation in the tense relationship between the Iran-backed Houthis and UN agencies operating in Yemen. In late August, Houthi forces had already raided several UN offices in Sanaa, arresting at least eleven employees accused of spying for the United States and Israel.

According to UN data, 53 UN staff members have been detained in Houthi-controlled territories in recent months.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric condemned what he described as the “dangerous and unacceptable accusations” made by Houthi leader Abdelmalek al-Houthi, who recently claimed his group had “dismantled a spy cell linked to humanitarian organizations such as WFP and UNICEF.” Dujarric warned that such rhetoric “seriously endangers the safety of UN personnel and compromises vital humanitarian operations.”

Amid the worsening security situation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) relocated its headquarters in mid-September from Sanaa to Aden, the provisional capital controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

After more than a decade of civil war, Yemen remains gripped by one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions dependent on international aid for survival, according to the United Nations.