Houthis 'agree to let Chinese, Russian ships pass through Red Sea'

The Houthis, an Iran-backed jihadist group in Yemen, pledged to China and Russia that their ships would enjoy a safe passage through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in exchange for political support on the global stage, a U.S. report claimed on Thursday.

The Houthis have attacked Red Sea shipping for months since the Israel-Hamas war was triggered by the Palestinian terror group’s October 7 atrocities, saying they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels "in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza."

Their disruptive actions in the Red Sea have impacted global trade and raised alarms among international stakeholders.

According to Bloomberg News, the Houthis first told Moscow and Beijing that their vessels would not be harmed in January; more recently, the understandings were officially ratified in an agreement signed in Oman.

In exchange for allowing vessels to pass unmolested through the Red Sea shipping route, China and Russia will lend their political weight to support of the Houthis in various international forums, including at the United Nations Security Council.

The report said this could include the vetoing of resolutions condemning the Yemini jihadists.