Houthis attack Chinese oil tanker in Red Sea area, says CENTCOM

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) updated on incidents in the Red Sea area over the past day, reporting on a Houthi attack against a Chinese oil tanker.

According to the statement, the Iranian-backed Houthis fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) into the Red Sea "in the vicinity" of the Chinese-owned and operated Panamanian-flagged M/V Huang Pu.

About 12 hours later, a fifth ASBM was fired toward the M/V Huang Pu and the ship issued a distress call but did not request assistance. According to the CENTCOM statement, the Chinese oil tanker suffered minimal damage and no casualties were reported, though there was a fire on board but it was extinguished within 30 minutes.

"The Houthis attacked the MV Huang despite previously stating they would not attack Chinese vessels," CENTCOM pointed out, referring out what were previously reports of the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist group promising Moscow and Beijing that their vessels would not be harmed and even ratifying the agreement in Oman.

In addition, CENTCOM said U.S. forces, including USS Carney, preemptively engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the southern Red Sea area and five crashed into the sea, while the last "inland into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen."

"It was determined these UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," the CENTCOM statement posted on X concluded.