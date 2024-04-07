Houthis claim attacks on Israeli, UK, and U.S. vessels in Red Sea

Houthi forces based in Yemen say the have launched rockets and drones targeting vessels from Israel and the United Kingdom, as well as a United States warship, within the last 72 hours in the Red Sea.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthi group, made the announcement via a televised statement, detailing the operations conducted over the past three days.

While there has been no immediate confirmation from Israeli or US authorities regarding the reported attacks, two British maritime organizations have reported incidents involving vessels in the vicinity of Yemen overnight.

The Houthi statement follows shortly after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced earlier today that the hostile aircraft intrusion sirens heard in Israel's southernmost city of Eilat and its surrounding areas were false alarms.

This latest series of attacks marks a continuation of hostilities initiated by the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has been targeting ships in the Red Sea since November.

The group, classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, claims its actions are aimed at compelling Israel to cease its offensive operations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas.