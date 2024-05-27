Houthis claim to target two ships in Indian Ocean, one in Red Sea

The Houthi military spokesperson announced on Monday a series of coordinated attacks targeting American, Israeli, and other vessels in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

The operations were declared as acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people and in retaliation for what the Houthis describe as American-British aggression against Yemen.

According to the statement released by the spokesperson, the Yemeni naval and missile forces conducted three joint operations.

The first operation aimed at the American vessel "LAREGO DESERT" in the Indian Ocean. The second operation involved the Israeli ship "MSC MECHELA," also located in the Indian Ocean, with the third operation targeted the vessel "MINERVA LISA" in the Red Sea.

AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman, File

Furthermore, the statement claimed that the Yemeni Air Force executed two operations against American military destroyers in the Red Sea.

The spokesperson asserted that these actions would persist until the "aggression ceases and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted."