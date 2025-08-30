Houthis confirm PM Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli airstrikes along with several other ministers

Recommended -

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi jihadists confirmed on Saturday their Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Sana'a along with several other ministers.

Al-Rahawi, the head of the Houthi-led government sworn in a year ago, was targeted during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year, the group's statement said.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that it "precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."

"Several ministers were moderately and seriously injured as a result of the Israeli aggression, and are receiving medical treatment," the statement by the jihadists further read. "We reassure our great Yemeni people and assure them that the government will continue to fulfill its role within the framework of the transitional government."

The Houthis, an extremist antisemitic terror movement, have launched numerous missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea throughout Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

In response to the Houthi attacks, Israel and a U.S.-led coalition pounded the Houthi-held areas in Yemen, including Sanaa and the coastal city of Hodeida.