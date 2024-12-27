Houthis 'not just Israel’s problem,' jihadist group's former spokesman tells i24NEWS

The Yemen-based, Iran-backed jihadists lobbing missiles at Israel represent a severe problem for the entire region problem, only an international coalition aimed at overthrowing the Houthi regime can solve it, the group's former spokesperson told i24NEWS.

Speaking to i24NEWS, Ali Al-Bukhaiti has underlined that the terrorists choose to champion the Palestinian cause against Israel to enhance their own prestige and obtain a cudgel with which to beat down domestic rivals.

The conflict between the Houthis — the last major Iranian proxy standing after the defeats dealt by the Israeli military to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Palestinian jihadists in Gaza, as well as the fall of the Assad regime in Syria — and Israel has escalated in recent weeks, with the Houthis firing ballistic missiles at Israel almost nightly, easch time sending millions of Israelis to bomb shelters.