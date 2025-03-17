Houthis pounded for 3rd day straight as Trump vows to hold Iran to account

The Pentagon, meanwhile, confirmed that the first wave of US strikes on Saturday hit 30 Houthi targets across Yemen, killing dozens of operatives

Screenshot from a video provided by the US Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen
Screenshot from a video provided by the US Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, YemenUS Navy via AP

Houthi-linked media said that the US targeted the group in Yemen for the third straight day on Monday, targeting the port city of Hodeida.

This comes after US President Donald Trump vowed to hold Iran accountable for each missile and attack launched by the Houthis.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, confirmed that the first wave of US strikes on Saturday hit 30 Houthi targets across Yemen, killing dozens of operatives. Air Force Lieutenant General. Alexus G. Grynkewich said therre was no indication of any civilian casualties in the strikes, despite statements released by the Houthis.

Trump: Iran to be held responsible for Houthi attacks

The US has demanded the Houthis cease their attacks on the maritime shipping route through the Red Sea, promising that strikes in Yemen will continue unless they stop.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi estimated that the monthly revenue loss to his country stands at $800 million in the Suez Canal "as a result of the situation in the region." In a speech at the annual iftar (breaking fast) dinner with his top military brass, Sisi said the Egyptian economy is showing signs of recovery "despite difficult times in the region."

