'Soon': Houthis renew Red Sea threat

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen has renewed threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, escalating tensions in one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

The warning comes as the United States sends the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several destroyers to the region amid growing pressure on Tehran.

In a brief video released by the Houthis, previously seen footage of a ship on fire was shown alongside the word “Soon,” signaling a possible resumption of attacks on maritime traffic.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2015695832020832436 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The group carried out more than 100 assaults on commercial vessels before the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, claiming the strikes were intended to pressure Israel. They halted operations following the truce but have repeatedly reserved the right to resume hostilities. Over the past two years, the Houthis have also launched hundreds of missiles and rockets toward Israel.

The U.S. redeployment, confirmed by President Donald Trump, is described as a precaution in case of Iranian escalation. Washington is also closely monitoring Iran’s domestic unrest, where a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests has raised fears of mass executions. Trump has reportedly set two red lines that could trigger military action: the deaths of peaceful protesters and large-scale executions of detainees.

Analysts view the Houthi threats as indirect support for Tehran at a time of mounting U.S. diplomatic and military pressure.

With the Red Sea already destabilized by previous attacks, the renewed threat could transform the strategic waterway into a focal point for regional confrontation once again.