Houthis say 80 killed in largest U.S. attack yet on Iran-backed jihadists

U.S. strikes on a Houthi-controlled fuel port in Yemen on Thursday killed at least 80 people, the jihadists said, updating the toll of the deadliest attack of Washington’s 15-month campaign against the Iran-backed group.

The strikes on Ras Issa aimed to cut off supplies and funds for the terrorists, the U.S. military said. Houthi-run television showed large blazes lighting up the night sky following the latest in an intensified barrage of attacks under US President Donald Trump.

Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said rescuers are still searching for bodies at the fuel terminal on the Red Sea, suggesting the number of dead could rise.

The jihadists' own Al-Masirah TV said the toll from the strike has “risen to 80 dead and 150 wounded.”

Protesters chanting “Death to America! Death to Israel!” gathered in rebel-held cities around the country, including at a major demonstration in the capital, Sanaa.

“The American military buildup and continued aggression against our country will only lead to more counterattack and attack operations, clashes and confrontations,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told the crowd in Sanaa.