Houthis say ceasefire with US doesn't include Israel in any way

The head of the Houthi delegation to Yemen said that the ceasefire with the US does not include stopping attacks on Israel, according to an interview he gave with the Houthi affiliated Al-Masirah.

"Our position on the Palestinian issue and support for Gaza will not change," said Mohammad Abdulsalam. "The Americans have involved themselves in supporting the Israeli enemy, and we have responded to them."

He claimed that what had changed was the US position, leading to a breakthrough under the auspices of Oman, "but our position remains unchanged. Abdulsalam responded to US President Donald Trump's statements that Ansar Allah, commonly known as the Houthis, had "capitulated."

"The position issued by Trump expresses his own goals, and he tries to circumvent his declarations, such as eliminating capabilities and other things," he said.

"What the Americans stated is an expression of incompetence and failure, and they were unable to protect Israeli ships," Abdulsalam added. "Support for Gaza will develop for the better because the US aggression came to support the Israeli enemy."

"The truth is what we say and what was stated in the Omani Foreign Ministry statement," he said, declaring that a ceasefire had been achieved, not "surrender" as the US has indicated.

Abdulsalam said the Houthis are assessing what the US is doing, warning that they will return attacks on US ships if they do not live up to their part of the deal.

"The guarantees for the agreement are the dark experience America underwent in Yemen," he said. "The real guarantee is the position we and our people adhered to in their weekly demonstrations in support of Gaza."

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a drone was intercepted "from the east," possibly of Yemeni origin. This comes after the IDF conducted airstrikes against the Houthis on Monday and Tuesday, devastating the Hodeidah port, Sana'a airport, and various power plants and cement factories.

Director General of Sana'a International Airport Khaled Al-Shaif said that Israeli airstrikes completely destroyed the airport halls and the supply building was completely leveled, with damages estimated at $500 million. He told Al-Masirah that flights to and from the airport have been suspended until further notice, with thousands of travelers stranded abroad. "It will take a long time to rehabilitate the airport," he added.