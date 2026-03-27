Houthis say 'finger on trigger if attacks against Iran continue'

'We affirm that our military operations target the Israeli and American enemy to thwart the Zionist scheme, and do not target any Muslim people'

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran ■ Senior Middle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel ■ 
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Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree speaks during a rally against the US and Israel in Sanaa, Yemen
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree speaks during a rally against the US and Israel in Sanaa, YemenAP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman

The Houthis in Yemen warned on Friday that their “fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention” if attacks on Iran and its proxies continue, and threaten to attack Gulf Arab countries if they join.

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The Houthi’s Military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said what would prompt their intervention would be any additional country joining the war, the use of the Red Sea for attacks against the Iranian Axis, or “the continuation of the escalation against the Islamic Republic and the Axis of Jihad and Resistance.”

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Saree added: “We affirm that our military operations target the Israeli and American enemy to thwart the Zionist scheme, and do not target any Muslim people.”

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