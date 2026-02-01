How Washington and Tehran are recalculating the risks of war – analysis

The strategic mind game between Washington and Tehran is intensifying.

Today, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that any U.S. strike on Iranian territory would ignite a regional war.

The timing is notable: his threat comes precisely as President Trump adopts a markedly more restrained tone, publicly emphasizing that the United States is engaged in “serious negotiations” with Iran.

In Israel, the latest assessments suggest that an American strike is no longer a foregone conclusion. That shift is not lost on Tehran. The question now is whether Iran’s leadership believes it is detecting hesitation in the Oval Office—and whether it is overplaying its hand as a result.

At the heart of the standoff are four conditions laid out by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which collectively amount to a demand for a fundamental rollback of Iran’s strategic power.

Washington is insisting on the handover of sensitive nuclear material, a complete end to domestic uranium enrichment, strict limitations on Iran’s missile program, and a halt to support for its regional terror proxies.

Taken together, these are not technical adjustments but red lines that strike at the core of Iran’s deterrence doctrine and regional influence.

From Tehran’s perspective, time remains a valuable asset. Iranian leaders are seasoned at protracted negotiations, particularly when the status quo works in their favor.

The current moment offers Iran much-needed breathing room following the violent suppression of domestic protests, while allowing it to project defiance abroad and patience at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic arena is crowded. China, Turkey, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia—and Israel—are all actively maneuvering behind the scenes, each with its own interests and red lines, adding layers of complexity to any potential outcome.

For Trump, the calculation is equally clear. A broad military strike could rapidly spiral into a regional conflict—exactly the scenario Khamenei is threatening.

That reality explains the parallel track now visible from Washington: maintaining military pressure while carefully constructing the political and diplomatic case that every possible avenue was exhausted. If force is ultimately used, the message will be that confrontation was not the first choice, but the last.